WACO, Texas — Cal Poly took a 1-0 lead in the second inning but Baylor, soon after, woke up its bats in a big way.

The Bears (13-5 overall) beat Cal Poly (7-11) in Waco, 14-3, Sunday to take the series.

Baylor started its scoring with a Davis Wendzel third-inning single, which scored Nick Loftin.

The Bears then saw Davion Downey hit a 2 RBI single and a Cole Haring two-run home run in the frame to take a 5-1 lead.

Those five runs were part of 14 unanswered for the Bears before Poly added two runs in the ninth.

Andy Thomas went 5-for-5 with four doubles in Sunday's win.

The Bears now turn their attention to Big 12 play. Following a Tuesday trip to Huntsville to face Sam Houston State (6:30 p.m. first pitch), Baylor hosts West Virginia for its first Big 12 series, beginning Friday at 6:35 p.m.