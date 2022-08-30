6 News launching Big 12 breakdown on 6+, streaming platforms

Join sports director Kurtis Quillin and voice of the Bears John Morris as they preview the week across the Big 12, including what to expect from the Bears that week.

WACO, Texas — 6 News is expanding its coverage of college sports in Central Texas.

Beginning Aug. 31st, join the Big 12 Breakdown, a look at the week in the Big 12 Conference and what to expect. The conversation will include the hometown Baylor Bears and will stream live from Waco.

Join sports director Kurtis Quillin and voice of the Bears John Morris every week on the 6+ app, available on Roku and Fire Stick, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoons.

Do you have any questions for the pair to answer during the Big 12 Breakdown? Submit them to sports@kcentv.com or to the 6 News Facebook page.