6 News will livestream the football game between Plano Senior High School and El Paso Eastwood High School Thursday, Sept. 5, from 7-10 p.m. on KCENTV.com.

The game will be played at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. It is the first time that 6 News has streamed a local high school football game in its entirety on the station’s website.

The accused shooter in the El Paso killing spree graduated from Plano Senior High School.

The livestream will appear on all TEGNA Texas station websites across the state. TEGNA owns stations in 11 Texas markets, including: KHOU (Houston), WFAA (Dallas), KENS (San Antonio), KVUE (Austin), KXVA (Abilene), KBMT/KJAC (Beaumont), KIII (Corpus Christi), KWES (Midland-Odessa), KIDY (San Angelo), KYTX (Tyler-Longview), KCEN (Waco-Temple) and KAGS (Bryan-College Station).

6 News has been raising money to benefit victims of the violence in El Paso through the sale of a “Don’t Hate in My State” T-shirt designed by Texas clothing company Bullzerk.

T-shirt sales will continue during the game. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund, established by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation.

