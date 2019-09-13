LEWISVILLE, Texas — Seven high school football standouts in Central Texas are up for a prestigious statewide award.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football unveiled its 100-player watch list for the state's most prestigious award, Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year, in late August.

Temple, La Vega, Troy, Connally and Lampasas high schools each have one player on the list. Mart is the only Central Texas school to have two players named on the watch list.

Connally RB Jay'Veon Sunday

Lampasas QB Ace Whitehead

La Vega LB DeMarrquese Hays

Mart RB/DL Roddrell Freeman

Mart QB Kyler Martin

Temple WR Quentin Johnston

Troy RB Zach Hrbacek

The list will continue to get whittled down before the winner is announced in December.

The winner will be recognized ahead of the Academy Sports & Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston Dec. 27.