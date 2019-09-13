LEWISVILLE, Texas — Seven high school football standouts in Central Texas are up for a prestigious statewide award.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football unveiled its 100-player watch list for the state's most prestigious award, Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year, in late August.
Temple, La Vega, Troy, Connally and Lampasas high schools each have one player on the list. Mart is the only Central Texas school to have two players named on the watch list.
- Connally RB Jay'Veon Sunday
- Lampasas QB Ace Whitehead
- La Vega LB DeMarrquese Hays
- Mart RB/DL Roddrell Freeman
- Mart QB Kyler Martin
- Temple WR Quentin Johnston
- Troy RB Zach Hrbacek
The list will continue to get whittled down before the winner is announced in December.
The winner will be recognized ahead of the Academy Sports & Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston Dec. 27.