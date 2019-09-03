OKLAHOMA CITY — Before the Baylor women's basketball team left for the Big 12 tournament, head coach Kim Mulkey said her team did not plan on losing in Oklahoma City.

After Saturday's dominant performance, it looks like the Lady Bears heard her loud and clear.

No. 1 seed Baylor used a 21-3 run early in the second quarter and never looked back as they cruised past No. 9 seed Texas Tech 100-63 in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 tournament.

The 39-point win is the second largest margin of victory in tournament history, and the 100-point output was the third most.

"I think all of our kids are underrated if you want to know the truth," said Mulkey said. "But we have a hell of a team, don't we?"

Kalani Brown and NaLyssa Smith both finished with a team-high 14 points as Baylor shot 57.1% from the field.

The Lady Bears dominated inside the paint, outscoring the Red Raiders 64-12.

"We have numbers and we can put different combinations in players for different styles of play which I think will help us in the NCAA tournament going forward," Brown said.

Bench play was a huge factor as Baylor outscored Texas Tech 52-0.

Mulkey chose to rest her starters in the 4th quarter to let the freshmen gain valuable experience.

"I hate using the word bench because those kids could start for us," Mulkey said. "They're freshmen and what you saw today is the future."

With the win, the Lady Bears advanced to the semifinals.They'll go against No. 5 seed Kansas State at 2p.m. Sunday.

Baylor swept the season series against the Wildcats, winning 65-50 at the Ferrell Center and 71-48 in Manhattan.