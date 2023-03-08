8 female athletes sign on International Women's Day

On Mar. 8, 2023, eight women from Ellison High School put pen to paper and signed to play their sport at the next level.

KILLEEN, Texas — What better day than International Women's Day for eight young women from Ellison High School to sign their way to the next level?

"It's just amazing to have that feeling come true," Elizabeth Eakin, Howard College softball commit, said.

Whether it's softball, track, volleyball or wrestling, Ellison is home to elite athletes. On Mar. 8, eight talented ladies committed to play in college.

"I remember coming in my eighth grade year watching some of my older friends sign, and today it just all hit me that this is happening so fast," Gloria Iosefo, Lamar Community College volleyball commit, said.

They signed the paper, all together, on International Women's Day.

"All eight of these athletes are some of the most mentally tough women that I have ever come across in my career," Shirelle Givens, Ellison assistant athletic coordinator and head volleyball coach, said.

It was a special moment on a special day.

"All of us doing this together, it's just amazing that on International Women's Day we could all come together and do this," Eakin said.

The best part? They were all surrounded by their family and friends.

"My heart was literally pounding. It was a lot of people," Elayna Goff, Black Hills State University softball commit, said.

You would think they were watching a basketball game. The stands were packed, friends screaming and parents waving their arms.

"This is the first time that I have seen our stands absolutely packed. Like packed with supporters," Givens said. "It's just amazing."

They were all cheering as the pen hit the paper.

"It feels amazing to know that there's other athletes great at their sport," Kera Harvey, Sam Houston State University track commit, said. "Not knowing how their other sports work, it's still really cool that they are doing great and will go to the next level."

These Ellison eight are heading to the next level that is ready and waiting.

Full List of International Women's Day Signings at Ellison High School:

Elayna Goff - Black Hills State University - Softball

Elizabeth Eakin - Howard College - Softball

Sabrina Morgan - Briar Cliff University - Softball

Kera Harvey - Sam Houston State University - Track

Olivia Fischer - William Penn University - Wrestling

Alexis Hanks - Texas Women's University - Wrestling

Amyah Collins - Odessa College - Volleyball

Gloria Iosefo - Lamar Community College - Volleyball

