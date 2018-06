The 9th annual CenTex Pro Football & Cheer Camp is this weekend in Killeen.

The free camp put on by Kid's Advantage/Accumulative Advantage is this Saturday, June 23 at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen.

The camp is for kids ages 8-17, it starts at 5:30 and ends at 8:30 p.m.

More than 16 current and former pro football players will be on hand to mentor the campers. Tommie Harris, Roy Miller, Jerrell Freeman, Jameill Showers and many others will be in attendance.

