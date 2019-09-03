OKLAHOMA CITY — NCAA women's basketball had just four graduate transfers in 2011. Fast forward eight years later, and that number has grown to more than 50.

In a generation where one and done basketball players dominate the men's game, there is one athlete in particular who might be one of the most important new breed of "one and done" players in Baylor history.

Chloe Jackson has played in almost 100 games combined at LSU and Baylor, but her stop in Waco could end up being the most satisfying.

"If I could have an ideal version of what I was thinking, this would be it," Jackson said. "I didn't know what how big my role would be coming here, but it's worked out. I just kind of took a leap of faith. Now I'm here in this position."

With a bachelor's degree in Business already in hand, she had a difficult choice to make. Stay at LSU for her senior season, or find a university where has a shot to make a deep run at an NCAA championship.

"When I was talking to schools, I kind of knew what questions to ask, and I mean what I was looking for in a program, cause it's my last year, my last go around, I had to do it the right way." Jackson said.

The short term nature of a graduate transfer means coaches and players alike only choose each other when it's a golden opportunity.

Jackson found a fit at Baylor, and Baylor found a fit with her.

"To come in and do what she has done in a short period of time is as remarkable of a story there is." said Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey.

"She has added so much to our team, her composure. She has studied the game," Baylor associate head coach Bill Brock said. "She has adjusted very quick and she has adjusted to what Coach Mulkey wants her to do on the floor."

After Alexis Morris was dismissed in September, Chloe made the transition from shooting guard to point guard. It was a challenge she gladly accepted.

"I knew at the next level that's the position I would be playing, and I knew Coach Mulkey would push me and get me to be a really good point guard." Jackson said.

Jackson has been everything Baylor has hoped for and more. She ranks second in the Big 12 in total assists, fifth in assist to turnover ratio and sixth in steals.

Mulkey said she has been very impressed on Chloe's transition, considering how little time she had to adjust to her new role.

"Sometimes you can slide in for one year and be the recipient of a lot of passes and just shoot the ball at the off guard, but when you have to learn new offenses, learn defenses, continue to be in communication with the coach on the sideline," Mulkey said. "I'm not sure I could of told you she or anybody else could do that in a short period of time, at this level."

Jackson and her Lady Bears will battle Texas Tech at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals.