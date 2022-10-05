'I’m a Major League Baseball Player' | Midway's Robertson reflects on fulfilling Big League dreams

Kramer Robertson says no one can take away the fact that he's fulfilled his dream as a Major League Baseball player

WACO, Texas — Kramer Robertson has wanted to be a Major League Baseball player since he was six-years-old.

Most six year old's have the exact same dream, yet very few grow up to accomplish it.

The same can't be said for Robertson who made his MLB debut last Tuesday for the St. Louis Cardinals.

"No one can take that away from me, I’m a Major League Baseball Player," he told 6 News during an off-day with the Memphis Redbirds.

Robertson was woken up during a nap from his manager who told him he was headed to the big leagues. He immediately jumped in to travel mode, even missing a connecting flight and having to spend a night in Washington D.C. in route to St. Louis.

After appearing in two games, the pressure of making it can finally take a backrow seat for the former Midway High School Star.

“I put so much pressure to on myself to achieve this dream since I was six years old, its all I ever thought about, watching the Texas Rangers on TV.”

Now, he can focus on playing his game and getting back to the majors where he hopes to stick around permanently.

Robertson knew he wasn't going to be in the bigs for long, serving as a fill-in for a sick player. But he made the most of his two games, coming in as a pinch runner for his MLB debut and then driving in a run the very next night in his first at-bat.

“Its a moment you dream of, but my hart was calm," he said of his first at-bat. I've played in big moments, I've played in the college world series, I played at LSU which is the highest level you can get besides the major leagues.”

Robertson had family and friends in attendance for his stint. He said the first call he made was to his mom, Kim Mulkey, who was back in Waco visiting family. She immediately tried to charter a flight with Robertson's loved ones.

They made a difference as he hustled back to the dugout after his first at-bat.

“I could hear them all yelling and screaming, because not many people are screaming when you’re up 10 runs or something, so it was cool.”

His journey from Midway to the pros has not always been an easy one. Robertson joked that he wasn't even the best player on his old Panther baseball teams, and he sat behind eventual MLB All-Star Alex Bregman during his time at LSU.

Yet, he never waivered in his dreams and kept his head down, working hard.

“You don’t have to be the biggest, fastest, strongest guy, it doesn’t matter where you’re from, If you believe in yourself that’s all that matters, you don’t have to listen to anybody who says it can’t be done, look at me.”