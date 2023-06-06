Abbott snaps semifinal skid, moves on to state title game for first time since 2017

The Panthers walked off a win over Kennard in the 1A State Semifinal.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — For the first time since 2017, the Abbott Panthers find themselves playing for a state championship in baseball.

Abbott beat Kennard 5 to 4 off a walk-off RBI single from Connor Sullins in the seventh inning of Wednesday's UIL Class 1A State Semifinal at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

The Panthers rallied in the fourth inning, with Kennard leading 4 to 2, to tie the game when Brady Schulz grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Hogan Warren and Max Stalker scored on a passed ball.

Abbott had two runners on with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh when Sullins ripped a line drive to score Karsyn Johnson to win it, snapping a two-game skid in the semifinal.

Will Kazda pitched a complete game win, striking out five and only walking four for Abbott.

Kennard's Jaden Kulms also pitched a complete game, striking out just three Panthers and walking four.

The Panthers opened the scoring quickly, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning, on a Kazda single and Warren fielder's choice.

The Tigers took the lead in the top of the third, with a three-run inning that included a sac fly, single and fielder's choice scoring for them.

The Panthers are in the State Championship Game for the first time since 2017, when they won it. They'll face the winner between Nazareth and Fayetteville.

First pitch is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.