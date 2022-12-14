Abbott falls in 1A Div. I state championship game

The Panthers finish the season 14-1.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Abbott Panthers are state runners-up in Class 1A Div. I.

Wednesday, the Panthers fell to Westbrook 69-24 in a mercy-rule finish in the UIL Class 1A Div. I state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The win is the Wildcats' second consecutive state championship.

Westbrook jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter and extended the lead each time Abbott got back within a score in the first half.

Westbrook out-rushed Abbott, 280-17, in the win.

Abbott senior Isaiah Singleton-Brooks was carted off the field in the third quarter, wearing a pressurized brace on his left leg. He had one touchdown on the ground, before his injury.