Abbott's quest to defend its 2017 Class 1A state baseball title fell short on Wednesday at Dell Diamond.

The Panthers lost to Fayetteville, the team they beat in the state title game last year, 11-7.

Abbott fell behind early after the Lions scored two runs in the top of the 1st inning.

The Panthers took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Hunter Pope lined a single through the left side, scoring two runs.

Fayetteville would break it open in the top of the fourth, scoring four runs to take a 7-3 lead. But the Panthers would answer, with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 4th, Pope launched a two-RBI double off the left field wall. Brandan Brown would follow that up with a two-RBI single to tie the game at 7.

The Lions retook the lead in the top of the fifth, plating one run but leaving the bases loaded.

Abbott only trailed by one going into the seventh, but an error at third, one of seven on the day for Abbott, led to three Lion runs, giving Fayetteville the 11-7 lead.

The Panthers would be unable to respond, falling 11-7 to Fayetteville.

"Let's not beat around the bush or kid ourselves. We kicked the ball around all over the place today. You make seven errors in a state semifinal game and you probably don't deserve to win. I know that's not what people want to hear but that's life. That's the way it goes," Abbott head coach Kyle Crawford said after the game.

"They were better today. I thought our kids battled from start to finish and that's something I'm extremely proud of them for. That's been this team all year, I didn't feel like they ever gave in. We just made too many mistakes in the end."

Abbott finishes the 2018 season with a 21-10-1 record.

