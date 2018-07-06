Abbott's quest to repeat as Class A State Champions came to an end as the Panthers fell to Fayetteville 11-7.

Abbott trailed 7-3 until a four run 4th inning tied the game at seven. Fayetteville would go on to score four runs in the final three innings to put the game away.

The Panthers committed seven errors, resulting in five unearned runs.

Matthew Pevehouse allowed seven runs (two earned) in 3.2 innings. Hunter Pope had three of Abbott's seven hits.

Abbott finishes the season 21-10-1.

