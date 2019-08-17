ABBOTT, Texas — After a disappointing season, Abbott Head Coach Terry Crawford is expecting big things from his team in 2019.

The Panthers are projected to finish second in District 10-1A, Division I. Crawford says the experience his players gained last season will be key this year.

"We expect big things every year and year's like last year is a little disappointing but you grow from it," said Terry Crawford. "We were really young, really small, needed to physically get stronger and I think we've addressed those needs so expectations are a little bit higher this year."

Abbott will kick off the regular season on August 30 at Avalon.



