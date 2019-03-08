STILLWATER, Oklahoma — A former Central Texas high school standout football player is now a scholarship athlete.

Philip Redwine-Bryant, a 2015 graduate of Academy High School, was recently put on scholarship at Oklahoma State ahead of his redshirt senior season.

Redwine plays linebacker for Mike Gundy's Cowboys, where he played all 13 games in 2018 and is considered to excel in special teams.

Redwine led OSU with five tackles on kickoffs in 2018.

His mom tells KCEN Channel 6 Sports he graduated with a degree is psychology in Dec. 2018 and is scheduled to graduate with a B.S. in Business Management in May 2020.

Oklahoma State opens the season Aug. 30th at Oregon State.