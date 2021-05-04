Academy High School junior Chris Preddie has rare opportunity at state track meet

Chris Preddie is the only Central Texas 3A male athlete to qualify for state in both long and triple jump.

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — A track and field athlete at Academy High School has a rare opportunity in Austin.

Chris Preddie, a junior with the Bumblebees, is Central Texas' lone 3A male athlete to qualify for state in both long and triple jumps.

"I feel like I have an edge on everyone, I feel like I deserve it," Preddie said. "I work as hard as I can, it does mean a lot."

Preddie set personal bests in both events at the regional meet a few weeks ago, a 23-00.75 in long jump and 48-00.75 in triple jump. His marks are second and first, respectively, among 3A state qualifiers.

Preddie said he narrowly missed state as a freshman before COVID-19 took his sophomore season away.

Now, though, he's focused on making sure his best continues to get better.

"It's going to take a good jump," Preddie said. "I'm going against some good competition so I think I'm going to need to PR again in both events."