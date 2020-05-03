LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas —

Academy Independent School District has named a new head football coach.

Chris Lancaster, currently Troy High School’s offensive coordinator, was named head football coach at the Academy ISD Board of Trustees’ meeting Wednesday.

Lancaster replaces Paul Williams, who announced his retirement in January after six years at Academy, and 35 years coaching. As the head coach for the past two years, Williams led the Bees to a 6-15 record and a playoff appearance in 2018.

A graduate of Clemson University, Chris Lancaster brings extensive head coaching and collegiate level experience to the Academy Bumblebees.

Coach Lancaster comes to Academy with over 30 years of coaching experience, including serving as the athletic director and head football coach, as well as deputy superintendent of his alma mater, Riverside Military Academy, in Gainesville, Georgia.

Academy ISD Athletic Director, Jared Hunt, had this to say about Coach Lancaster, “It's a GREAT thing to be a Bumblebee. Our athletic program and community are going to like what they get with Coach Lancaster. We have extreme confidence in Lancaster’s ability to relate well and communicate with our players and staff. He understands our mission and vision, and the critical components to establish a culture of family and student-athlete success on and off the field. We are excited to add Chris and his wife Amy to Academy ISD. Sting'em!"

Coach Lancaster's collegiate football background includes experiences as both a player and a coach. He was Clemson University’s starting fullback (1985-1987) under Head Coach Danny Ford before a career-ending neck injury led him to serve as a student assistant coach for the Tigers.

Lancaster has been coaching ever since, serving as a graduate assistant coach for Baylor University under Head Coach Grant Teaff (1990-1992) and Clemson University under Head Coach Ken Hatfield (1992-1993). He was hired as assistant football coach at the college level for Baylor University under Head Coach Chuck Reedy (1993-1996), Sam Houston State University (1996-1998), McNeese State University (1998-2000), University of Kentucky (2000-2002), and Baylor University under Head Coach Guy Morriss (2002-2006).

Along with being an asset to the athletic department, Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlan knows Lancaster will make a positive impact on campus, as well.

“Academy ISD is honored and proud to have Coach Chris Lancaster as our head football coach,” said Harlan. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and energy to the Bumblebee athletic program. We are ecstatic that Coach Lancaster wants to be a part of what is going on in the District and we look forward to his leadership and the example he will be for all of our student-athletes. It is a great thing to be a Bumblebee. Sting'em.”

In addition to his positions at Troy High School and Riverside Military Academy, Lancaster has also served as athletic director and head football coach at Bruceville-Eddy High School.

Coach Lancaster has been married to his wife Amy for 13 years. They have three grown children, Kalia, Klemson, and Haley.

