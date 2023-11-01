Academy ISD names new Head Football Coach

Mark Mullins was the offensive coordinator for the Bumblebees in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — The Academy Independent School District named Mark Mullins as its Head Football Coach Tuesday morning.

Mullins served as the offensive coordinator in the 2022 season.

Mullins was the Assistant Head Football Coach at Gatesville High School in 2020 and 2021. They were bi-district finalists in each of those seasons, according to Academy ISD.

"I have tremendous confidence in Mark Mullins' leadership and believe he is positioned to continue the progress of this football program," said Academy ISD Athletic Director Jared Hunt. "It is imperative that we have continuity and stability for our team and our coaching staff as we move forward. Mark has a strong, detailed vision for the continued success of the football program that is in line with the foundation of the Academy Athletic Department. We are extremely excited for Mark and the Mullins family!"

Mullins said he's excited to take on this new opportunity.

"Getting the chance to continue to develop these student-athletes is a dream come true," said Mullins. "So many positive things are happening in this district, which is a tribute to our leadership and this community. My family and I are thrilled to be a part of such a great school district."

Mullins has been married to his wife, Jennifer, for 23 years. She is an elementary teacher in Academy ISD, according to the district. They have two children, Luke and Avery.

Mullins Credentials Below from Academy ISD: