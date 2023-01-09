Academy’s Lancaster steps down, expected to be hired at Robinson

Lancaster led the Bumblebees for three seasons and never missed the playoffs.

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY, Texas — Monday, the district confirmed to 6 Sports that Chris Lancaster has stepped down from the position to accept the same position with Robinson ISD.

In three seasons with the Bumblebees, Lancaster went 23-12 and never missed the playoffs. In 2021, he led the Bees to an 11-2 mark and the 3A Div. I Region III semifinal before a 5-6 record in 2022.

Lancaster, a former collegiate assistant coach, takes over a Robinson program that won three games in 2022, its highest win total since 2019, in its only season under Mike Ludlow.

The Rockets have not made the playoffs since 2018 and are on to their third head coach in as many seasons.