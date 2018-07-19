DALLAS – Adrian and Sandra Beltre are pleased to announce their 2nd annual Uncork for a Cause charity event July 22nd to benefit The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

Join Adrian, his teammates* and friends at Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh, where guests will enjoy a specially crafted culinary menu, wine tasting, soft bar, plus an auction packed with Rangers memorabilia and VIP experiences, local and national sports items, wine lots from some of California’s elite producers, plus travel opportunities to Napa and Sonoma.

This unique event serves as the release party for Adrian’s “3000 Hit” red wine, a 2015 Sonoma blend and follow-up to his 2014 vintage released last year. Only one barrel of this limited-edition wine was bottled to celebrate Adrian’s milestone, reached July 30, 2017.

Admission includes food, wine and beer, plus a complimentary bottle of Adrian’s red wine. All tickets are VIP this year and include an upscale wine tasting with Adrian and teammates featuring the award-winning wines of Christopher Creek Winery, including their ultra-premium Pinot Noir from the famed Russian River Valley.

To purchase tickets, or for more information visit Uncork for a Cause.

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of those in our community — especially children, the military and first responders, and their families —through educational, health and athletic programming and partnerships that bring meaningful change to our communities. Since its inception in 1991, the Foundation has invested more than $30 million in our community to help children through support of programs including the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex, presented by Toyota, youth fitness and wellness programs like the “just keep livin” programs, scholarships, and summer programming for children in challenging circumstances. Learn more at Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation

Uncork for a Cause hosts charity wine events to support a number of charitable organizations. We pair athletes and charities in communities across the country, providing a unique opportunity for fans to meet and mingle with stars from various sports, all while raising awareness and funding for our charitable partners.

*Players appearing are subject to change

