College Station — The Fightin' Texas Aggies got huge performances from key players in their 2-point loss to No. 2 Clemson on Saturday.

Now, they're hoping to keep that going with only one game before SEC play begins.

Quarterback Kellen Mond matured greatly for 2018 and Kendrick Rogers had a breakout performance against the Tigers, just to name two.

The Aggies face Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Then, they'll open conference play at Alabama on Sept. 22 at 2:30 p.m.

© 2018 KCEN