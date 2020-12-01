NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Andre Gordon scored 15 points, and Texas A&M beat Vanderbilt 69-50 Saturday to spoil the Commodores' Southeastern Conference home opener.



Jay Jay Chandler added 10 points for the Aggies (8-6, 2-1) who never trailed in winning their second straight.



Ejike Obinna and Maxwell Evans scored 12 points apiece to lead Vanderbilt, and Scotty Pippen Jr. added 10.



Texas A&M took control from the start and held Vanderbilt to a season low in points. The Aggies scored the first seven on their way to a double-digit lead. They used a 17-3 run to take their biggest lead at 28-12 on a layup by Emanuel Miller. Even as Texas A&M went through a scoring drought, Vanderbilt (8-7, 0-2) couldn't take advantage. The Commodores pulled within 32-20 on a 3-pointer by Saben Lee.



Vanderbilt made a trio of 3s in the first half -- half the Commodores' made buckets -- as Texas A&M led 36-20. The Aggies just kept pushing the lead and were up 60-29 with 8:31 to go.



The Aggies came in ranked 23rd nationally holding opponents to 38.1% shooting and 22nd in scoring defense. They focused on smothering Lee with the junior coming off a career-high 27 points in Vandy's 83-79 loss at No. 5 Auburn on Wednesday night. He finished with four points.