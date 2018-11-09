WACO, Texas —

Sophomore guard Alexis Morris was dismissed from the Baylor Lady Bears Tuesday, the teams coach announced.

Head coach Kim Mulkey released the following statement:

“Sophomore guard Alexis Morris has been dismissed from the Baylor Lady Bears basketball team for violation of team rules, effective immediately.

Her profile had been immediately removed from the team's roster on its website.

It is unclear what team rules Morris violated.

Stay with KCENTV.com for more on this developing story.



© 2018 KCEN