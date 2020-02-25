WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Editor's note: Video above is from last week of fans heading to West Palm Beach for Spring Training.

José Altuve was booed lustily, called a cheater and even plunked with a pitch.

Still, the Houston Astros second baseman insisted he tuned out hecklers and just played baseball when he and three teammates also implicated in the sign-stealing scandal that’s rocked the game made their spring debut against the Detroit Tigers.

Altuve took a third called strike to a round of cheers in his first at-bat. He hit a crowd-quieting RBI double into the left-field corner his next time up.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve reacts after hitting an RBI double during the third inning of a spring training baseball game Detroit Tigers Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

AP

Later, he showed no signs of being upset when he was grazed in the foot by a pitch.

RELATED: Ex-MLB player Aubrey Huff: Astros should wear bullet-proof vests

RELATED: Fans heckling Astros spring opener get signs taken away

RELATED: Haters gonna hate -- and Astros fans are embracing it with these shirts!

RELATED: Josh Reddick: Astros players, families have received death threats over sign-stealing scandal