A&M baseball selected for eight game SEC television package

The Maroon & White will have six games aired on SEC Network along with two on ESPNU.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies were selected for eight games as part of the 2022 SEC Baseball television package, the league announced Wednesday.

SEC Network, in its eighth year, is scheduled to air 71 baseball games in 2022, part of over 89 games planned across the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or SEC Network). Coverage of SEC baseball on national television has quadrupled since SEC Network launched prior to the 2015 season.

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, the baseball mecca of the Brazos Valley, will be featured on five of the televised contests. SEC Network will air Aggie home games against Kentucky (April 9), Dallas Baptist (April 19), Arkansas (April 22) and Mississippi State (May 15). ESPNU will air A&M home series opener against Kentucky (April 7).

Texas A&M will have three road games televised on SEC Network, including the Aggies' SEC opener against Florida (March 18), followed by matchups at Missouri (April 3) and Mississippi State (May 2).

A vast majority of home games not on the ESPN linear networks will be available on SEC Network+ with Will Johnson and Boomer White on the call. SEC Network+ is available through the WatchESPN app and SECNetwork.com. Fans must sign in with their credentials from a participating TV provider to access SEC Network +. SEC Network + broadcasts at Blue Bell Park will be ESPN-quality with a full graphics package.

This year's schedule also includes four wild card selections, allowing the network the opportunity to determine the best television matchup at a later date. SEC Network and ESPN2 will conclude the regular season with comprehensive coverage of the SEC Baseball Tournament, marking the seventh consecutive season the entire tournament has aired on national television.

Date

Time (CT)

Game

Sun, March 20

2:00 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU (SECN)

Sat, April 2

4:00 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama (SECN)

Thu, April 7

7:00 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas A&M (ESPNU)

Sat, April 9

3:00 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas A&M (SECN)

Tue, April 19

6:00 p.m.

Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M (SECN)

Fri, April 22

7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas A&M (SECN)

Thu, April 28

7:00 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt (ESPNU)

Sun, May 15

12:00 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M (SECN)

Thu, May 19

6:00 p.m.

Wild Card (SECN)

Thu, May 19

7:00 p.m.

Wild Card (ESPN2)

Fri, May 20

7:00 p.m.

Wild Card (SECN)

Sat., May 21

7:00 p.m.