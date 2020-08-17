American Southwest Conference releases revised fall sports schedule

Football, cross country and other fall sports found out the new tentative dates for the spring schedule forced by COVID-19

RICHARDSON, Texas — The American Southwest Conference, after announcing it would attempt to play fall sports in the spring, has now announced some of its new schedules.

Football and cross country dates for the 2020 season, which will be contested in the Spring of 2021, were announced late Monday afternoon by the conference office in Richardson.

In football, the 10-team conference will play in two five-team divisions with a playoff week that will include a true ASC Championship Game.

UMHB will be in the East Division with Belhaven, East Texas Baptist, Louisiana College and Southwestern and knows its division schedule:

Feb. 6th @ Belhaven

Feb. 20th vs. Louisiana College

Feb. 27th vs. Southwestern

March 6th @ East Texas Baptist

The conference playoff will be March 13th. The west division will host the championship game between the two top finishers as well as the game between the No. 3-seeds. The east division will host the No. 2-seeds and the No. 4-seeds.

The west division is made up of Sul Ross, Howard Payne, McMurry, Hardin-Simmons and Texas Lutheran Universities.

Because each team's season is five games, UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg said the season will not count against any player's eligibility clock.

No kick times have yet been set and will be determined by the host school, depending on what is happening on campus that day.

The conference cross country championships will be held in Clarksville, Arkansas, on Feb. 20th. The women's 6k race will run first, followed by the men's 8k race.

Eleven ASC schools are expected to compete in both men's and women's cross country at the conference meet.

Schedules for men's and women's soccer and volleyball are expected to be released next week.