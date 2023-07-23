'I'm living my dream' | Annual Duel on the Brazos drag boat race makes its way to Waco

The need for speed hit the Brazos this weekend as hundreds of boats put the pedal to the metal topping speeds up to 200 mph.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Racers, start your engines! The NASCAR of boat racing has made its way to Central Texas.

If you live in Waco, I'm sure you heard ... literally ... that the Duel on the Brazos drag boat race officially made its way to Cameron Park on July 23.



The need for speed swept through the city as fans, family and racers from all over the state and country set up their lawn chairs and enjoyed a day on the river at East Brazos Park.



"We just love what we do. To me, being in that boat is the most peaceful place and thing in the world," Marty Logan, an 8-time world champion drag boat racer, said. "When everything goes right, it's 4.5 seconds of 'I can do anything I want to do.'"

Going 200 miles per hour down the Brazos River, Logan has been drag boat racing since 1978, and has built himself a pretty stacked resume.

"We've won 12 total championships, 8 world championships, we've set some records," Logan said.

Logan has made a lasting impact on the drag boat race community.

"He got into a Pro Mod several years ago and then won and just kept moving up," David Carroll, Southern Boat Association Series Director, said. "He's a force to be reckoned with in the alcohol hydro class today."

But, Logan couldn't do any of it without his squad.

"I attribute that to my team. We call ourselves the 'living the dream team'," Logan said. "They were out here until 10 last night after we blew it up so we could get out here and make some passes for these fans today. "

The team even took 6 Sports anchor Nicole Shearin in with open arms and let her live her own dream, giving her a chance to get into the driver's seat of the boat herself.

But that's as close to the water as she was able to get.

People lined the river to watch the fastest show on water, with some future racers right there in this crowd.

"Most of these kids that started here today grew up in this sport. We get new people in the sport all the time," Carroll said. "The average racer races about 5 or 6 years, but if you grew up in this sport, you're in it for life."

Even at 67-years-old, Logan isn't going anywhere.

"I'm living my dream. This is what I want to do. I can't imagine being anywhere else besides what we do," Logan said. "As long as I'm competitive and still having fun. I cannot imagine doing anything other than having fun. I'm going to keep doing this."