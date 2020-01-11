Another late rally falls short as Baylor drops third straight

The Bears trailed 30-0 at one point before making a comeback that fell two possessions short.

WACO, Texas — On a Halloween rivalry matchup between the Big 12's lone private schools, it looked as if zombies were playing in yellow jerseys.

TCU beat Baylor 33-23 at McLane Stadium in Waco on Saturday, handing the Bears their third-straight loss.

The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 30-0 lead in the second quarter, including a 67-yard punt return score in the first quarter and a 30-yard run from true freshman RB Zach Evans. Baylor was kept off the scoreboard until Charlie Brewer connected with TE Ben Sims with 14 ticks until halftime.

In the second half, Baylor out-scored TCU 16-3 with another Brewer-to-Sims TD connection and a Sqwirl Williams 32-yard touchdown run. However, two-point conversions to try to speed up the rally were no good.

Brewer finished the game 17-for-37 for 203 yards and two scores with an interception as he took five sacks Saturday.

Baylor mustered 75 rushing yards as a team, with Williams leading the way with 91.

For the Horned Frogs, Darwin Barlow ran wild in Waco with 117 yards on 16 carries and the first TCU score.

Temple grad Quentin Johnston made an enormous catch to set up Barlow's first score in the first quarter and finished as TCU's leading receiver with 64 yards on 3 catches.

Baylor drops to 1-3 with its third-straight loss. The Bears next head to No. 23 Iowa State. The Cyclones beat Kansas 55-22 on the road Saturday. Kickoff in Ames is set for 6 p.m. Saturday on Fox Sports 1.