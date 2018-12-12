LAS VEGAS (AP) - A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that All-Star pitcher Charlie Morton and the Tampa Bay Rays have reached a $30 million, two-year deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the contract has not been officially announced.

The 35-year-old Morton was a first-time All-Star last season when he went 15-3 for Houston. He had a 3.13 ERA in a career-high 30 starts.

Morton helped the Astros win their first championship in 2017. He started and won Game 7 of the AL Championship Series against the Yankees, then was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the World Series against the Dodgers with four innings of relief.

The right-hander joins a Rays staff led by AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. The Tampa Bay rotation was beset by injuries this year, and the team often used relief pitchers as starters in their "opener" strategy on the way to 90 wins.

