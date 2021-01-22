Aranda adds to 2021 Football Staff

Multiple additions have been made to the coaching and support staff for the 2021 season

WACO, Texas — Second-year Baylor Football Head Coach Dave Aranda announced Friday the hire of many positions on the 2021 football staff.

Dennis Polian has been named the chief of staff and senior associate AD for football. He comes to Waco with more than 20 years of experience inside both collegiate and professional football. In 2019-2020 Polian was the chief of staff at Arizona.

The new assistant AD for football scouting is no stranger to Waco. James Blanchard previously completed the 2019 season as Baylor’s director of scouting. Blanchard spent this past season with the Carolina Panthers.

A new role has also been created, assistant AD for player development, which will be served by Edward Jones II. Jones II comes to Baylor from Kansas.

Vic Viloria, the Bear's new director of athletic performance, added three to his staff. All of which have experience at LSU.

Lance Barilow worked at LSU for one season and spent this past season at Kansas. He will serve as the senior associate director of athletics performance.

The other two staff members that were added to the performance team are Tim Johnson (associate director of athletics performance) and Matt List (athletics performance coach).

Baylor also added a recruiting and personnel assistant, former Texas Tech All-American Aaron Hunt. Hunt played under Aranda at Tech from 2000-02 before going onto a nine-year career in professional football.

Finally, Matt Mitchell has been added as a quality control staffer on offense. Mitchell spent the 2020 season as a graduate assistant at BYU under new Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.