WACO, Texas — Former North Carolina head coach, Larry Fedora, has officially been named the Bears’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach by Baylor head coach David Aranda on Saturday.

“I’m excited about Coach Fedora joining our staff as offensive coordinator,” Aranda said. “Larry has a track record of explosive, prolific offenses. He will do a great job of spreading the ball around and making the defense have to defend every blade of grass."

Fedora has 11 years of head coaching experience and 29 total years coaching at the collegiate level. He has won 79 total games as a head coach, 45 of which came at UNC. He spent this past season as an analyst at Texas.

He will begin his second stint at Baylor, he coached the Bears' wide receivers, tight ends and running backs from 1991 to 1996.

“I am thrilled to back in Waco and working with Coach Aranda,” Fedora said. “Baylor is a special place and I have many fond memories of my time here, I look forward to meeting the players, getting to work and building one of the top offenses in the Big 12.”

