WACO, Texas — It's been less than a month since Baylor University announced the hiring of Dave Aranda as its new head football coach.

But in that time, Aranda added to a recruiting class in which the Bears signed 12 commitments in December.

Five more signed National Letters of Intent to play in Waco on Wednesday, as National Signing Day helped dreams come true, nationwide. That totals 17 signees for Baylor and Aranda said there are still a few spots open in the recruting class.

Mike Harris, a safety from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, signed after guiding his Red Devils to a Class 7A state runner-up finish. Harris finished his senior season of high school with 75 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recover, even scoring a touchdown. As a junior, he made 48 tackles, 37 solo, with 7 pass break-ups en route to a state championship.

Harris' other offers included Arkansas, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Micah Mazzccua signed from St. Frances Academy in Maryland. Mazzcua, from Philadelphia, was an Under Armour All-America Game selection and consensus three-star prospect on the offensive line.

Mazzccua's chose Baylor over Michigan.

Chateau Reed was a two-way player at Lawton High School in Oklahoma, where he recorded 38 catches for 862 yards and 7 touchdowns with a kick returned for a touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown. Reed was an All-State selection with the Oklahoma Coaches Association and second-team Maxpreps Oklahoma All-State pick.

ESPN ranked Reed as the No. 66 safety, nationally, with 247 Sports ranking Reed 66th, nationally, at safety.

Blake Shapen signed with Baylor as a two-sport athlete and will play both football and baseball for the Bears. Shapen, who currently attends Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana, passed for 2,049 yards and 24 touchdowns on 5 interceptions in 2019 and is a Top-25 quarterback prospect, nationally.

In baseball, Shapen was selected to the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game at Wrigley Field and was ranked the fourth overall baseball prospect in Louisiana, the top-ranked shortstop in the state.

Shapen's other offers included USC, UCLA and Arizona State.

Alfahiym Walcott signed with Baylor from Butler Community College in Kansas. Walcott played in 13 games and helped Butler beat Trinity Valley in the Midwest Classic Bowl, totalling 70 tackles (52 solo), 3 interceptions, 3.0 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 14 pass break-ups.

Walcott, a native of Wilmington, North Carolina, earned All-Jayhawk Conference honors and has three years of eligibility remaining. He chose Baylor over Auburn.

The Bears open spring practice under new coach Aranda on March 17th. Baylor's spring game is scheduled for April 18th at McLane Stadium in Waco.

