Area athletes sign to play college ball Wednesday

The first signing day of the fall semester saw several Central Texas athletes see their dreams come true.

TEMPLE, Texas — It's a dream which takes a lifetime to accomplish and an entire family works toward.

The first National Signing Day of the 2020-21 school year saw several area athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play college ball, including local softball stars choosing to play for local powerhouse college programs.

Below, 6 News has compiled a list of area athletes who signed Wednesday and where they're headed.

Bishop Reicher Catholic High School

Hannah Boettcher - softball - University of Texas-Permian Basin

Crawford High School

Grace Powell - softball - Baylor University

Lorena High School

Autumn Bell - softball - Temple College

Ben Smedshammer - baseball - Paris Junior College (TX)

Ashlyn Wachtendorf - softball - Baylor University

Corbin Parnell - basketball - Hesston College (KS)

November signing day | Lorena High School 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

McGregor High School