Area athletes sign to play college ball Wednesday

The first signing day of the fall semester saw several Central Texas athletes see their dreams come true.
Lorena High School softball standout Ashlyn Wachtendorf signed her National Letter of Intent to continue playing at Baylor University in the Lorena gym on Nov. 11, 2020.

TEMPLE, Texas — It's a dream which takes a lifetime to accomplish and an entire family works toward.

The first National Signing Day of the 2020-21 school year saw several area athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play college ball, including local softball stars choosing to play for local powerhouse college programs.

Below, 6 News has compiled a list of area athletes who signed Wednesday and where they're headed.

Bishop Reicher Catholic High School

  • Hannah Boettcher - softball - University of Texas-Permian Basin
Bishop Reicher Catholic High School softball standout Hannah Boettcher signed her National Letter of Intent to continue playing at UT-Permian Basin on Nov. 11, 2020.

Crawford High School

  • Grace Powell - softball - Baylor University
Crawford High School softball player Grace Powell signed her National Letter of Intent in Waco to play at Baylor University on Nov. 11, 2020.

Lorena High School

  • Autumn Bell - softball - Temple College
  • Ben Smedshammer - baseball - Paris Junior College (TX)
  • Ashlyn Wachtendorf - softball - Baylor University
  • Corbin Parnell - basketball - Hesston College (KS)

November signing day | Lorena High School

Lorena High School baseball player Ben Smedshammer signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Paris Junior College in the Lorena gym on Nov. 11, 2020.

McGregor High School

  • Mara Hering - track & field - Texas Tech University
McGregor High School track & field star Mara Hering signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her career at powerhouse Texas Tech University on Nov. 11, 2020.

