Area athletes sign to play college ball Wednesday

TEMPLE, Texas — It's a dream which takes a lifetime to accomplish and an entire family works toward.
The first National Signing Day of the 2020-21 school year saw several area athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play college ball, including local softball stars choosing to play for local powerhouse college programs.
Below, 6 News has compiled a list of area athletes who signed Wednesday and where they're headed.
Bishop Reicher Catholic High School
- Hannah Boettcher - softball - University of Texas-Permian Basin
Crawford High School
- Grace Powell - softball - Baylor University
Lorena High School
- Autumn Bell - softball - Temple College
- Ben Smedshammer - baseball - Paris Junior College (TX)
- Ashlyn Wachtendorf - softball - Baylor University
- Corbin Parnell - basketball - Hesston College (KS)
McGregor High School
- Mara Hering - track & field - Texas Tech University