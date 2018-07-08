Central Texas — High School football is back.

Monday, teams across the state began practice for the 2018 Texas High School Football season.

With most of that practice being held outside, coaches are looking for ways to keep their players safe. One of those ways is evolving from a time during which the game stressed togetherness and staying with your teammates at all times during practice.

"We tell our kids, 'Anytime you need a drink, go get it,'" Salado coach Alan Haire said. "'Go over and get a drink, then come back.' We don't make it mandatory that you stay with your group."

Salado, along with Gatesville and others are turning to scales to help. They weigh the athletes before and after practice to know how much water weight they've lost and need to replace.

"Twenty ounces for every pound you lose," Gatesville senior safety Zach Mueller said. "Because we have so many guys going both ways and you lose water weight super fast."

Getting that fluid in, whether at home, during or after practice, it's something these coaches say they preach.

"Two parts water, one part gatorade," Gatesville coach Kyle Cooper said. "We speak it, we talk it, we send out reminders about it and we just want our kids to stay healthy."

© 2018 KCEN