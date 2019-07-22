BELTON, Texas — For one group involved, the 2019 Texas High School Football season is officially underway.

The Central Texas Football Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials held its annual regional rules clinic Saturday at UMHB.

"This is our time where we come together to implement all the new rules changes for the upcoming football season," chapter president Fritz Miller said. "This is to better prepare our officials to provide a service to the communities and to the upcoming school districts."

The clinic is required by the UIL for officials to call varsity games every year.

It's also a chance to begin training new officials, which Miller said chapters all around the state are eagerly searching for.

"It's not about doing things for money," Miller said. "It's just about getting out there and being able to have fun with the youth and showing them, through sports, how to take those advantages from sports and apply them to their daily lives."

