Argyle edges China Spring in State Semifinal

The Cougars' season ends at 32-9 overall.

AUSTIN, Texas — China Spring's adrenaline-fused run to State ended Wednesday.

The Cougars fell to Argyle, 2-1, in a UIL Class 4A State Semifinal at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

China Spring started fast, including defensively, when catcher Brayden Faulkner threw a dart to second to catch Alex D'Angelo stealing to end the first inning.

On the next pitch, in the top of the second inning, Trace Necessary crushed one to left field. His solo home run landed near the bullpen in left field and bounced back in to the ballpark as the Cougars took a 1-0 lead.

That score would remain in to the bottom of the third inning, when a lead-off triple and hit batter started the inning, putting runners at the corners for Argyle with nobody out.

Then, a wild pitch from Kolby Killough scored Colton Roquemore to tie the game, 1-1.

Shortly after, Brayden Rosckes scored on a D'Angelo sacrifice fly ball to right field to take a 2-1 lead.

That score would hold, stopping China Spring short of the State Championship Game in its first trip to State in 22 years.