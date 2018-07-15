For the past few days, rumors have been circulating that former Baylor head coach Art Briles was a candidate for the head coaching job at Waco High School.

That was never the case, according Waco ISD Athletic Director Johnny Tusa.

Tusa confirmed to Channel 6 on Sunday that Briles was never a candidate for the vacant head coaching position at Waco High. Tusa said that Briles never actually applied for the job, they only had an informal conversation.

Waco ISD has five finalists for the coaching job according to Tusa, one is internal. They started interviews on Friday and will wrap up with two interviews on Monday.

Marty Herbst stepped down as the Lions' head coach on July 5 after 26 years.

Art Briles hasn't coached since he was fired by Baylor University in May of 2016, following a sexual assault scandal at the University.

