ASC reschedules basketball games, revised championship

The American Southwest Conference announced Thursday, a new tournament format and rescheduled games

RICHARDSON, Texas — The American Southwest Conference rescheduled postponed men's and women's basketball games. It also modified the 2020-21 championship tournament layout, it announced Thursday.

Canceled games from February 18 will be made up on March 4. Games set for February 20 will now be played on March 6 (canceled for weather/travel concerns).

The ASC Basketball Championship Tournaments that have been pushed back by one week will now feature a bracket that has the top four seeded teams in each division qualify for the eight-team field.

March 10 will be the four quarterfinal games that will be played in an intra-division format. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in each division will host the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.

The Semifinals will take place on March 14, with the title game scheduled for March 15. The women’s semifinals and final will be hosted by the top remaining West Division seed and the men’s semifinals and final hosted by the top remaining East Division seed.



ASC 2021 Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament Schedule



March 10, 14 -15



Round 1



Hosted by Higher Seeded Team; Game Times TBD



Quarterfinals: Wednesday, March 10



Game 1: East #3 at East #2



Game 2: West #4 at West #1



Game 3: West #3 at West #2



Game 4: East #4 at East #1



Rounds 2 and 3



Hosted Highest Remaining East Division Seed; Game Times TBD



Semifinal: Sunday, March 14



Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2



Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4



Final: Monday, March 15



Game 7 / Championship: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6



ASC 2021 Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament Schedule



March 10, 14-15



Round 1



Hosted by Higher Seeded Team; Game Times TBD



Quarterfinals: Wednesday, March 10



Game 1: West #3 at West #2



Game 2: East #4 at East #1



Game 3: East #3 at East #2



Game 4: West #4 at West #1



Rounds 2 and 3



Hosted Highest Remaining West Division Seed; Game Times TBD



Semifinal: Sunday, March 14



Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2



Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4



Final: Monday, March 15



Game 7 / Championship: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6