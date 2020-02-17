HOUSTON — Editor's note: The video above aired on KHOU on Feb. 17, 2020.

Houston Astros right-handed pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended for 162 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Major League Baseball announced the suspension on Monday.

The Astros released the following statement on Martes' suspension:

“Throughout our system, players are educated through MLB’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Programs. It is disappointing when any player is in violation of the policies that are in place. We hope that Francis will learn from this experience moving forward. The Astros continue to fully support Major League Baseball’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Programs.”

Martes tested positive for Boldenone.

The suspension will start at the beginning of the 2020 regular season.

In March 2019, Martes was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for another performance-enhancing substance, Clomiphene.

Martes, 24, was once viewed as one of the best prospects in baseball, but his disappointing performance in the minors coupled with his PED suspensions, has tapered that belief.

Martes is from the Dominican Republic and made his MLB debut in 2017. He hasn't pitched in the majors since that season when he registered a 5.80 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP. He did go 5-2 in 32 appearances and tossed 54.1 innings.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Buffalo Wild Wings apologizes for snarky tweets about the Houston Astros

RELATED: Buffalo Wild Wings burns the Astros and Houston fans are steamed

RELATED: Ex-MLB pitcher Mike Bolsinger is suing the Houston Astros over cheating scandal

RELATED: Houston Astros name James Click as new general manager

RELATED: Dusty Baker named Houston Astros manager