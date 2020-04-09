Bartlett runs past Ranger 48-12, snaps 26-game losing streak

Bulldogs pick up first win since October 6, 2017

RANGER, Texas — The Bartlett Bulldogs snapped a 26 game losing streak as they defeated Ranger 48-12 at O.C. Warden Stadium.

Bartlett went 79 yards on three plays in their opening drive as Jarrod Cooper connected with Jeremy Craig for a 74-yard pass. Few plays later, Cooper scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper to give the Bulldogs an 8-0 lead.

Ranger answered four minutes later as Jose Martinez capped off their drive by and scored from one yard out. The two-point conversion was no good as Bartlett remained on top 8-6.

Bartlett struck again in the second quarter as Levonta Davis rumbled 75 yards for a Bulldog touchdown as they extended their lead 14-6.

After a Bartlett interception by Leo Martinez, the Bulldogs drove downfield as Jarrod Cooper punched it in from a yard out. Bartlett led 22-6 at halftime.