CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks announced Tuesday that they will not only remain at Whataburger Field for the next 15 years, but they plan on painting the roof with the fast food chains iconic colors!

KIII

Hooks officials made the announcement at noon in the company of Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb, Whataburger Regional Director of Operations John Dolan, and Houston Astros Senior Director of Business Operations Dan O'Neill.

The Hooks will now be at Corpus Christi's Whataburger Field through 2033.