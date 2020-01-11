Basketball icon, coach Billy Tubbs dead at 85 after battling leukemia

His family said he "died peacefully surrounded by family."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Basketball icon and former Lamar University coach Billy Tubbs died Sunday morning at the age of 85 after battling leukemia for several years according to a statement from his family.

In a tweet on Sunday, the University of Oklahoma men's basketball team shared the statement.

"It is with deep-rooted sadness we announced that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Billy Tubbs, passed away Sunday morning in Norman," the statement said. "He had battled a form of leukemia since being diagnosed in 2015. He died peacefully surrounded by family."

Tubbs attended Tulsa Central High School, where he lettered three years according to the Beaumont Enterprise.

He then played at Lon Morris Junior College, helping the "Bearcats reach the National Junior College semi-finals."

Tubbs, who graduated from and coached at Lamar University, lettered two years under Coach Jack Martin and became Martin's assistant coach from 1960-1971.

He went on to become head coach at Southwestern University from 1971-1973 and returned to Lamar University from 1976 to 1980.

From 1976 to 1980, he gained national attention, leading Lamar to a "75-46 record and the school's first two NCAA Tournament appearances."

On Sunday, Lamar University issued a statement on Tubbs' death.

"When I first got the call, my initial thought was that of feeling like I got punched in the gut," said Assistant to LU President for Community Relations and LU Hall of Honor member Norman Bellard. "Now our attention turns to Billy's amazing family. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to his wife Pat, and Tommy and Taylor, and the grandkids."

"He posted a 23-9 record in 1978-1979, won the Southland Conference championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament where his team upset Detroit in the first round before losing to Michigan in the second round. A year later, the Cardinals went 22-11, won another SLC championship and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament with wins over Weber State and number-five ranked Oregon State, losing to Clemson. He earned SLC Coach of the year honors in 1978 and 1980, and won three conference championships from 1977-1979," according to the Enterprise.

Lamar University Director of Athletics Marco Born also offered condolences to Tubbs' family.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Coach Billy Tubbs. In my short time here at Lamar, I've always looked forward to the reunions, and how popular Billy remained with our fan base. He will always be a big part of the Lamar University basketball family, and the Beaumont community," Born said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Pat, their son, Tommy and daughter, Taylor, and his many close friends in the Cardinals' family. He will be dearly missed."

"Billy was well respected among his peers. He was a big personality with a great sense of humor. At Lamar University Billy Tubbs was a name that people embraced. We mourn his loss," Price said. "He's gone on to glory. He did a lot for this community and for Lamar University."

Tubbs also spent 14 years as head coach at University of Oklahoma. Tubbs led the "Sooners to the NCAA championship game in 1988 and posted a 333-132 record with a winning percentage of .716." In a Sunday tweet, the team said Tubbs "will always be remembered as one of the most successful and popular coaches in OU Athletics history."

Tubbs then coached at Texas Christian University, leading the Horned Frogs to a 156-95 record.

