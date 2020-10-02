WACO, Texas — For the second time in three days, Baylor senior graduate transfer point guard Te’a Cooper received consideration for the nation’s top point guard, this time for the WBCA Nancy Liberman Award. Cooper was among 10 finalists for the award.

Cooper stepped into the starting role of the defending national champion Lady Bears in the 2019-20 season and has helped Baylor to a 21-1 start and a No. 1 ranking in the WBCA/USA Today Top 25 poll.

The Powder Springs, Ga. native is averaging 14.4 points per game, 4.8 assists per game (2nd in the Big 12) and carries a 2.2:1 assists-to-turnover ratio (3rd in the Big 12).

Cooper’s .437 3-point field goal percentage is a career best, and she’s averaging 1.90 3-point field goals per game.

Friday, Cooper was named to the Dawn Staley Award mid-season watch list, which honors the nation’s top point guard as well.

Cooper scored a career-high 32 points in her first Big 12 game Jan. 4 at Oklahoma, and followed with 27 points at No. 1 UCONN Jan. 9 as the Lady Bears knocked off the top-ranked Huskies for the second year in a row.

The Lieberman Award is a part of the WBCA Starting Five awards which honor the top players at each position. For the first time, this year’s honors will include a fan vote, live Feb. 14 on hoophallawards.com.

In March, five finalists will be presented to the Liberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, CA on April 10.

