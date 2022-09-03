Baylor women's basketball devastation turned into celebration

Kim Mulkey walked out the door, but Nicki Collen has walked through it and brought success with her.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was April 25, 2021 and Baylor athletics experienced something that they hadn't in 21 years. They were without a women's basketball head coach.

Kim Mulkey's departure was a shock to her players.

"I mean we had heard rumors in the past, kinda denied them, acted like she didn’t know what was going on, kinda clueless in a way," senior Queen Egbo said.

"It definitely hurt," Caitlin Bickle said.

Mulkey informed her players during an impromptu Sunday meeting that she was headed to Louisiana State University.

For some fans, it felt like the sky was falling in Waco. Mulkey was taking three national championships, more than 600 wins, and a hall of fame career with her.

"That’s who I came here for," Bickle said. "I think a lot of people, when Kim was here would say 'I came to be coached by Kim Mulkey'.”

As Mulkey left, Nicki Collen entered. The former WNBA head coach of the year had a tall task. She endured a shaky start, one that included two losses in the first Big 12 games.

Since then, she's been brilliant.

“She actually called me the night she got the job and that means a lot," grad transfer Jordan Lewis said.

In year one, she led the Bears to 25 wins, she won a Big 12 regular season title, and has her team as the betting favorite in Kansas City for the Big 12 tournament.

“She really, really believes that we can do some amazing things and that’s a great feeling," Bickle said.

They say to celebrate endings, it means new beginnings. This team is over thinking about the new beginnings, and are focused on new celebrations.

“To everybody who has said bad things about Nicki, this is her opportunity and it’s just ours for the taking and she deserves it," Egbo said.

The women's team will play their first game on Friday in Missouri.