Couch burning, fireworks part of the celebrations in Waco as Baylor Bears see historic win against Gonzaga

Revelers took to the streets to celebrate the win, chanting "Baylor" over and over.

Celebrations quickly broke out in Waco late Monday night as it became clear that the Baylor Bears would have a historic win on their hands-- the men's basketball team brought home their first National Championship title after crushing Gonzaga with an early lead that the Bears never entirely gave up.

Gonzaga had been undefeated since the 2019-2020 season, another notch to add to the Bears' accomplishments as they closed out March Madness with a bang.

And fans in Waco brought that energy into the streets.

First, students watching the game in McLane Stadium rushed the field to celebrate as the final ten seconds ticked away in the game and it was clear the Bears had won.

History. @BaylorMBB wins its first ever NCAA National Championship.



As the final ten seconds ticked away in the game, students rushed the field to celebrate at McLane Stadium.



From 2003 to now, @BUDREW has resurrected a program and taken it to glory. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/jlN0YYmMyB — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) April 6, 2021

Then, the couch burning began.

The couch burning begins in Waco.



Big gathering happening right now after the title game at 10th and Daughtrey.



Waco FD is around the corner waiting to respond to any fires in the area around campus. (@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/i8tEFWt2Ee — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) April 6, 2021

Waco's fire department was on hand to keep the situation contained, and eventually came in to put out at least one couch fire.

And just like that, Waco FD has arrived to thunderous applause 😂



Departments across the city prepared for this outcome and are handling it accordingly. (@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/Gpl11UjU3f — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) April 6, 2021

Fireworks were set off from the street too, as Bears fans exuberantly celebrated the historic win from Waco. Police were also monitoring the situation as revelry went on through the night.

Fireworks now going off around 10th and Daughtrey in Waco post @BaylorMBB championship win.



Police officer on scene told me they’re just monitoring this and haven’t gotten involved. (@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/LcNoXl26fp — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) April 6, 2021