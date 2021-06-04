Couch burning, fireworks part of the celebrations in Waco as Baylor Bears see historic win against Gonzaga

Celebrations quickly broke out in Waco late Monday night as it became clear that the Baylor Bears would have a historic win on their hands-- the men's basketball team brought home their first National Championship title after crushing Gonzaga with an early lead that the Bears never entirely gave up.
Gonzaga had been undefeated since the 2019-2020 season, another notch to add to the Bears' accomplishments as they closed out March Madness with a bang.
And fans in Waco brought that energy into the streets.
First, students watching the game in McLane Stadium rushed the field to celebrate as the final ten seconds ticked away in the game and it was clear the Bears had won.
Then, the couch burning began.
Revelers took to the streets to celebrate the win, chanting "Baylor" over and over.
Waco's fire department was on hand to keep the situation contained, and eventually came in to put out at least one couch fire.
Fireworks were set off from the street too, as Bears fans exuberantly celebrated the historic win from Waco. Police were also monitoring the situation as revelry went on through the night.
It was a night many Baylor fans likely won't soon forget.