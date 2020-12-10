Battle of district unbeatens square off in Week 8 Game of the Week

No. 6 China Spring travels to face No. 10 Salado in a Top 10 showdown

SALADO, Texas — A year after China Spring finished 4-8 overall, the expectations for 2020 were extremely high after graduating just 11 seniors. This season, the Cougars have jumped out to a 6-0 record with a No. 6 ranking in the latest Dave Campbell Texas Football Class 4A, Division II poll.

After last week's 31-point win over Gatesville, China Spring will now hit the road for a huge test this Friday night against No. 10 Salado at Eagle Stadium for our 6 News Game of the Week. Salado is coming off a hard-fought 20-15 road win at Connally on Friday.

The Cougars enter this match up 2-0 in district play after defeating Jarrell (52-20) and Gatesville (58-27) while the Eagles are also 2-0 with wins over Gatesville (63-3) and Connally (20-15).

In this week's "Flex" Game of the Week, a 3A Division I match up will feature Lorena playing host to McGregor. Lorena is coming off a tough 49-41 loss at Troy two weeks ago while McGregor won a 58-57 thriller against Troy last Friday.

