Battle of the unbeatens | No. 8 China Spring welcomes No. 3 Lampasas in 6 News Game of the Week

This game will feature two of the highest-scoring teams in Central Texas.

CHINA SPRING, Texas — A year ago, No. 8 China Spring ended the 2019 season with four wins.

As we enter Week 4, the Cougars can match their win total as they play host to No. 3 Lampasas in our 6 News Game of the Week.

Both teams enter Friday's game with two of the top offenses in Central Texas. China Spring is averaging 50.3 points per game while Lampasas comes in averaging 51 points per game.

Last week, the Cougars defeated Brownwood 35-14 being the legs of Emmanuel Abdallah, who had 28 carries for 240 yards and 4 touchdowns. Lampasas racked up over 500 yards of total offense as they cruised past Wimberley 57-28.

Lampasas QB Ace Whitehead ran for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Badgers rolled up 377 rushing yards.

China Spring Head Coach Brian Bell

In Week 4's "Flex" Game of the Week, sports reporter Niki Lattarulo will be live from Trojan Stadium where West will play host to Rogers. West is coming off a big 28-7 win over Blooming Grove last Friday while Rogers defeated Whitney 47-12.