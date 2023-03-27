Baylor football holds 2023 Pro Day

NFL scouts saw 19 former Bears work out ahead of the 2023 draft.

WACO, Texas — Baylor held its 2023 Pro Day on Monday.

The Bears invited NFL scouts from all 32 NFL teams and two others to work 19 former Baylor players out.

Among those working out Monday were two who participated in the recent NFL Scouting Combine: DL Siaki "Apu" Ika and OL Connor Galvin.

Dillon Doyle, a fullback and linebacker, did not work out due to an injury.

“At the NFLPA Bowl, I tore my MCL and PCL," Doyle said. "Some tough grass there but rehab has gone great, I spent my first 6 weeks here in Waco and the Baylor training staff did a crazy great job.”

Also among the participants was one former player who transferred away from the school: former QB Charlie Brewer, who played at Utah in 2021 and Liberty in 2022.

‘Ive dealt with some injuries the last two years and feel better than ever, more velocity on the ball than I’ve ever have, throwing it further than I ever have," Brewer said Monday.

The other participants Monday are listed below: