KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The term March Madness applies to collegiate sports off the basketball court, entirely, this year.

Thursday, the NCAA announced it's canceled all remaining winter and spring sport championships amid concerns surrounding coronavirus, beginning with the upcoming NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Championships.

"The NCAA tournament, we all found out, I think, the same time everybody else did," Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades told 6 Sports in an exclusive interview in Kansas City.

The announcement from the NCAA came after the Big 12 joined a list of 19 conferences to cancel its postseason basketball tournaments Thursday. Not long after, Duke and Kansas placed university travel restrictions, making it almost inevitable.

"The first thing you think about is your student-athletes," Rhoades said. "You certainly think about their safety, there's that side of it, but you think about the devastation of them not being able to play and you think about our seniors, you know."

Those seniors may never be able to play again, as it remains unclear whether the NCAA will allow them an extra year of eligibility. That includes Lauren Cox and Juicy Landrum from the Lady Bears, Freddie Gillespie and Devonte Bandoo from the Bears and Gia Rodoni from the softball team.

Rhoades, the A.D. at Baylor since 2016, said he wants to understand what led the NCAA to cancel spring championships, including the College World Series in June, rather than postponing to re-evaluate the situation closer to the date.

"I'm not sure how we got to canceling spring sport championships," Rhoades said. "Certainly, my approach and this is just one person thinking, but let's, if we're going to cancel or postpone, let's do it for a period of time and then re-evaluate."

This all leaves the future in a state of uncertainty.

The Big 12 is one of several collegiate conference to suspend all sports, having taken a pause until at least March 30th.

In the smaller college ranks, the Div. III American Southwest Conference (which includes the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor), has suspended the coming weekend's sporting events to re-evaluate.

Meanwhile, Rhoades said everyone is left to evaluate if it's feasible to continue its regular seasons in spring sports like baseball and softball.

"When they did that, they kind of put us all in the position of, 'Do we even play a regular season?'" Rhoades said. "That's probably the question, at least for the Big 12, we all face. And we're going to need to answer that in the very near, immediate future."

