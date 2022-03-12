Baylor advances to Big12 Tournament Championship

With the help of a career performance from Smith, Baylor blew past OU 91-76

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baylor women's basketball advanced to the Big12 Tournament Championship on Saturday afternoon with a win over Oklahoma.

The Bears were swept by the Sooners in the regular season, but today thanks to a career-high 37 points from NaLyssa Smith Baylor got the win 91-76.

Behind Smith Cailtin Bickle had 21 total points, 9 of which came in the first quarter which helped Baylor close out the first 10 minutes up 25-18.

Baylor went into the break up 7 points. In the first half, the Sooners were powered offensively by Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson who combined for 27 points. Williams finished with a team-high 33 points.