Baylor advances to Big12 Tournament Championship

With the help of a career performance from Smith, Baylor blew past OU 91-76
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) tries to block a shot by Oklahoma guard Kelbie Washington (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baylor women's basketball advanced to the Big12 Tournament Championship on Saturday afternoon with a win over Oklahoma. 

The Bears were swept by the Sooners in the regular season, but today thanks to a career-high 37 points from NaLyssa Smith Baylor got the win 91-76.

Behind Smith Cailtin Bickle had 21 total points, 9 of which came in the first quarter which helped Baylor close out the first 10 minutes up 25-18. 

Baylor went into the break up 7 points. In the first half, the Sooners were powered offensively by Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson who combined for 27 points. Williams finished with a team-high 33 points.

In the Championship game, Baylor will take on the winner of the Iowa State vs. Texas game, tomorrow at 1 p.m. 

